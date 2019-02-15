Book now for free session on researching local, house or family history

The council share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Council’s County Record Office will be offering a free session for new users on Tuesday 19 February from 10am to midday.

Booking for this free session is essential as places are limited – please contact (01983) 823820.

The County Record Office, at 26 Hillside, Newport, holds a wealth of archive material and the free session is ideal for anyone just starting out with researching local, house or family history.

Archive from 12th – 21st centuries

The material held spans the 12th – 21st centuries, and includes records of parish churches, estates, families, businesses, schools and local government.

The archive is invaluable for anyone studying family history and those studying the history of their house, or with an interest in a whole range of local history topics.

What to expect

On the day, there will be an introduction to what is available at the Record Office; including ideas on how to use the records and resources to get you started with your research.

Smout: Find the missing pieces in the jigsaw

The council’s Heritage Service manager, Richard Smout, said:

“The most satisfying enquiries are those where we help individuals to find a visible connection with one of their ancestors. This might be accurately identifying the place of burial or locating the house where a grandparent was born. “There is an element of detective work to the role, finding evidence, assessing its reliability, and looking for the missing pieces in the jigsaw. “If you have never been before, I definitely think you should come and see the wealth of documents we have, just waiting for you to explore.”

For more information on the service, please visit the Website