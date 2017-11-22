Brain research charity calendar supported by firefighters and Hovertravel

Stephen shares this latest news on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel has shown that it is fully behind The Wight Brainy Bunch by helping to promote the charity’s latest fund-raising initiative: the Hoses & Helmets Calendar for 2018.

Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel, adds:

“We are announcing our support of this fabulous and worthy local charity by helping promote their 2018 calendar, which we will be selling alongside their Christmas cards in both our terminals. “Hovertravel is keen to help contribute to the health and wealth of the communities it links across the Solent and we look to provide meaningful assistance as and when we can to charitable causes.”

Supporting those affected by brain tumours

The Wight Brainy Bunch was set up by Mark Grimes and his wife Kathryn, following Mark’s diagnosis of a brain tumour in February 2015.

The charity supports the Brain Tumour Charity and The Fire Fighters Charity but for 2017 the focus is raising funds for the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton, where Mark underwent his craniotomy in 2015 and also to supply a support network and funding to assist families on the Isle of Wight who have been affected by brain tumours.

For more details on the Wight Brainy Bunch charity please visit their Website.

Image: Front L-R Paul Brookes of Hovertravel, Kathryn Grimes of The Wight Brainy Bunch and Emily Camm also of Hovertravel. Back row: Crew from Ryde Community Fire Station

