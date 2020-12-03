Brave Island announce winning design in Christmas card comp

Ventnor Exchange’s Brave Island programme for 14 to 24-year-olds have announced the winner of their design a Christmas Card competition.

The winning designer was Charlotte Parr-Burman with this fantastic design featuring the Island’s much-loved White Tailed Eagles (as well as Santa and his reindeer).

Well done Charlotte – the design is really great.

Head over to the Ventnor Exchange Website to read the interview with winning designer, Charlotte Parr-Burman.

Supporting Foodbank

Proceeds from the sale of the cards will go to Ventnor Community Foodbank.

You can buy the cards at the Exchange (they re-open from Thursday 3rd) or via their online shop.

Find out more

To find out more about Brave Island, visit their Website, Instagram account, Facebook Page or Twitter account.