Brevity, the Isle of Wight’s Literary Handbill, out now

Have you seen Brevity, the Isle of Wight’s Literary Handbill yet?

This new publication, of which three hundred copies have been distributed across the Island, is the brainchild of Ryde resident, Anmarie Bowler.

The American writer moved to the Isle of Wight with her English husband two years ago and says she spotted a gap in the creative market.

What is Brevity?

Brevity, an A3 folded black and white handbill, features work by Isle of Wight writers, be that poetry, short stories or observations on life.

The free inaugural issue can be found in libraries, bookshops, coffee houses and arts centres across the Island.

Submit your work

The publication is open to any Isle of Wight writers who can “be briefly interesting in 500 words or less”.

For issue two, which is scheduled for early December, Anmarie is seeking original fiction, poetry or essays that are primarily character-driven, with a strong narrative and compelling voice.

To submit your work visit the Brevity Website and use the contact form.

About the founder

Anmarie Bowler says her career has been varied, but that it has always involved writing something.

Most recently she served as head copy writer for The Wight Book and currently has a short film she wrote touring film festivals across the globe – you can watch a trailer for A.K.A. here.

Several plays that Anmarie has written have been staged in London, and, as well as creating a successful fashion blog, she has worked as head of public relations in several Tony award-winning theatres in the US.

For more information see the Brevity Website.

Image: Patrick Fore under CC BY 2.0