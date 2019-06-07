Landmark publication, The Wight Book, now on sale

Nunwell House, Brading played host to the launch of The Wight Book today (Friday).

The luxurious hard-back book has a limited edition run of 1,000 and was two years in the making, with over 250 pages and 22 chapters featuring a celebration of Isle of Wight talent, be that The Arts, Heritage, Innovation, Business, Culture, Sports, Leisure, Food and more.

Heroes no longer hidden

OnTheWight were proud to have contributed a section in The Wight Book on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes.

The focus of the Hidden Heroes project was to celebrate hidden talent on the Island and this chimes perfectly with the ethos behind The Wight Book.

A celebration of all that is great about the Island

Christopher Scott, the brainchild behind The Wight Book said,

“My vision was to create a book that presented a positive message about the Isle of Wight. There are a lot of very good books about specific subjects, but not one that gives a comprehensive overview of the way we live, work and play here on the Island.”

He went on to say,

“The Wight Book is a celebration of all that is great about the Island…in all its different and colourful guises. It is the culmination of a great deal of work from a team of contributors who are all passionate about the Island. “My thanks go to everyone involved in this ambitious project including the 70 Island business sponsors who helped make it happen.”

Passionately dedicated

All credit to Brian Marriott and Ben Wood who led the project, and all those who contributed their time (and talents) free of charge, as well as the Isle of Wight businesses who put money into the project.

The result is a fantastic-looking book that acts as a wonderful advert for the Isle of Wight. Businesses are encouraged to buy several copies to give to clients or used to entice workers to the Island.

All net profits will go to Isle of Wight charities.

Buy yours today

Over 70 Island businesses have sponsored The Wight Book, which will be on sale for £70 per copy and available in ten locations around the Island.

For full details about The Wight Book and to order a copy, please visit the Website.