Bumper turnout for Hash House Harriers’ first event of the year

Alison shares this latest report on behalf of the Hash House Harriers. Ed

Last Sunday over forty hashers arrived at Wroxall main car park, chatting about the OnTheWight article, which had caught the attention of many.

The hare carried out the usual explanation of the trail marks and we were off – onto the cycle track, slowing down for some skittish horses, over St Johns Road and onto a rather agricultural path into the donkey sanctuary. It being the start of the run, everyone skirted timidly around the mud!

Watch out for the horses, I mean cows

On the way up to Appuldurcombe, one of the front runners warned us about the horses at the top of the field, which turned out to be docile cows.

We passed the house twice, once the right way, and we ended up meeting the walkers at Fremantle Gate “a Romanesque arch in need of a little repair, like the Arc de Triomphe without the gilet jaunes” I was informed.

Through the quagmire

En route to Sandford we ran through a small quagmire, Fracas saying that this was part of the Great North-South Run (I hope not as that was five miles west of us).

Crossing Canteen Road, we ran across what I thought was a daffodil field, “They’re onions!” a more informed person explained to me.

At Rill Farm, the paths diverged, with the shortcut going back to Wroxall and the longer trail a pleasant run along the slopes of St Martin’s Down.

Sausage, chips and beer

With everyone suitably pink-cheeked and feeling good about themselves for running/jogging/walking on a Sunday morning, it was back to the Crab and Lobster Tap for some tasty Timmy Taylor’s, and sausage and chips kindly laid on by the landlord.

Next meet

Next Sunday (13th January), the Gallybagger in Chillerton is opening up especially for us – so if this report has inspired you to dig out your trainers, please do join us, just before 11am at The Gallybagger, Reading Rooms, Main Rd, Chillerton, PO30 3ER.