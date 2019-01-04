Join the Hash House Harriers this Sunday for their first trail of 2019

Alison shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers. Ed

Bucks Fizz was number one when a few people made their minds up and decided to follow blobs of flour

on the paths and lanes of the Isle of Wight.

Nearly forty years on, practically all the Island’s footpaths, several thousand gallons of beer and at least ten thousand miles later, the Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers are still running trails, getting lost and having fun, representing the hash on all continents, except the one with penguins.

Range of abilities

Hashing is a very social running group with a difference. When we run we start and finish together, despite vastly different abilities. We have marathon runners and others who walk-run.

This is because the trail, laid earlier by the hare, can go different ways and the front runners have to find the route, allowing everyone else to catch up, socialise or rest.

The trail is usually about five miles, although the ones at the front run further. The run is purely social and any one found racing will be punished at the down downs, an end of run gathering, with drinks.

Get involved

To mark a new year, what with resolutions in the mind as well as couch to 5k, we thought we’d run some introduction to hashing sessions.

These start Sunday 6th January at 11am, from Wroxall car park.

Come and enjoy free beer and food, good company and beautiful views, bring your worst pair of trainers, but leave grown-up behaviour behind.

For more information about runs visit the Hash House Harriers’ Website.

Image: blondinrikard under CC BY 2.0