Bus replacement for Island Line will include a Pier shuttlebus, says Minister

Island Line trains have been out of service since 4th January and will remain that way whilst vital engineering works take place in preparation for the new Class 484 trains until the end of March. In the meantime a bus replacement service is taking place.

Last week the Shadow Transport Minister, Tan Dhesi, asked the Secretary of State for Transport what steps he is taking to minimise disruption to passenger journeys during the upgrade to the Island Line.

Hourly bus replacement

Chris Heaton-Harris, replied to Mr Dhesi’s question saying,

“South Western Railway is providing alternative transport and passenger assistance at stations for the duration of the upgrade works. “There will be an hourly bus substitution service provided along the route between Shanklin and Ryde Esplanade, with additional services in the timetable to cater for journeys for schools.”

Minibus up the Pier

He went on to add that there will be a shuttle minibus service operating between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade.

Something that will be very welcome by passengers once the Fastcat is reinstated.

Image: petelovespurple under CC BY 2.0