Business leaders come together to inspire young people

EBP South has been left speechless after a call out to businesses to provide support for their Your Future programme had over 30 businesses quickly come forward to support it.

On Wednesday 13th September 2017 the first day of the three day Your Future programme took place at Isle of Wight Studio School, East Cowes, with their year 10 and year 11 students.

It started with, Meet the Professionals, a business speed networking event which was a resounding success with talks from professionals from a range of industries on the Island including Ben Rouse, the High Sheriff.



Businesses said they were pleased they finally had a platform to work with the schools on the Island and that it is through a one point of contact, EBP South.

Head: “So many wins”

Richard White, Head Teacher of Isle of Wight Studio School said

“The experiences gained from having direct contact and conversation with businessmen and women is massive for our students. So many wins – simply meeting and greeting adults with a handshake and ‘grown-up’ conversation with a potential employer, through to invaluable advice and guidance all make significant impressions on young people. “We are fortunate to have such a fabulous turnout of enthusiastic and successful employers who really see that investment in the youth of the island will hopefully pay dividends in the future. “As a specialist school, it’s not uncommon to welcome industry into our organisation. However, Your Future programme has further enhanced an important part of our business-readiness programme.”

Exploring variety of career paths

During the Your Future programme students will be able to gain an understanding of different career paths – including those that didn’t turn out as planned but still successful; gain employability skills including CV writing, body language and interview skills; and on the final day they will be putting their skills to test and be interviewed by employers.

All the employers and professionals involved volunteer their time to support young people to develop their skills giving them an insight into the world of work.

Lyn Wakeford, Isle of Wight Project Manager for EBP South said,

“Days such as this bring a reality to the school environment. We hold these events to give the students the opportunity to meet with people from different sectors to help inspire them to think about careers they may never have considered, which might help encourage them with the decisions they have to make for their future studies and employment prospects.”

Other ‘Your Future’ programmes

EBP South will be delivering Your Future programme in Ryde Academy and other schools which will all require support from more businesses.

They are actively encouraging businesses of all sizes and industries to contact them to get involved.

EBP South’s long term aim is to find sustainable funding to continue to deliver the programme on the Island.

