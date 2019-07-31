Busy week for members of Ryde Harriers

Sarah shares this latest report on behalf of Ryde Harriers. Ed

Fresh from her success at the Island Games in Gibraltar, Laura Brackley was straight back to business with the Asics London 10k on 21st July and took the 1st Vet 35 position as well as 12th female overall with her time of 00:38:29.

Lakeside 5k Series

Heading over to Portsmouth on 24th July Results for Race 4 of the Lakeside 5k Series were club members Adam Tuck who ran in a time of 00:17:11 and gained 8th place overall and 4th Senior Male whilst Peter Young held onto his 1st Vet 70 placing with his time of 00:21:43.

MK 5,000m

Saturday 27th July saw Jake Brougham compete in the MK 5,000m PB Special Track race in Milton Keynes. Hosted by the Marshall MK Athletics Club. Jake ran the course in an outstanding time of 00:16:38 and did indeed gain himself a PB. His time equates to approximately 5.2 minutes per mile.

Montane Lakeland 50 Mile Ultra Marathon

Ultra runner Les Cupis took part in the Montane Lakeland 50 Mile Ultra Marathon also on 27th July. Billed as one of the greatest ultra trail challenges in Europe and possibly the world, the course forms the second half of the Lakeland 100 in the Lake District.

With almost double the distance of a standard marathon the Lakeland 50 is run on rough terrain with approximately 3100m of ascent and finishes in Coniston. Les completed the challenge in a time of 10:41:02.

St George’s 10 Mile Road Race

Meanwhile, closer to home on Sunday 28th was the St George’s 10 Mile Road Race, hosted by fellow running club Isle of Wight Road Runners.

Hot and notoriously hilly but with some stunning views of Carisbrooke and Chillerton, 22 Harriers completed the event which started and finished at St George’s School in Watergate Road.

Dave Hunt (3rd Overall) 01:01:24

Adam Tuck (5th Overall) 01:02:21

Laura Brackley (1st lady, 1st Vet 35) 01:07:16

Trevor Mcalister 01:09:45

Bryan Jones 01:11:39

Peter Young (1st Vet 70) 01:15:52

Ken Oatley 01:20:01

Graham Gardner 01:20:17

Rod Taylor 01:22:10

Ken Beak 01:22:32

Andrew Hedgecox 01:22:58

Cliff Morley 01:22:58

Martin Goodall 01:23:29

Roger Merry 01:26:50

Samantha Fancourt 01:31:49

Natalie Rose 01:32:32

Keith Ruth 01:32:50

Michael Dignan 01:35:35

Carole Barry 01:38:03

Simon Levrier 01:51:27

Sarah Probert / Michelle Martin 02:04:57

1st Men’s Team (Dave Hunt, Adam Tuck, Trevor Mcalister)

2nd Ladies Team (Laura Brackley, Natalie Rose, Samantha Fancourt)

5k Dash and Splash

Finally, Dave Hunt, Gordon Bushell, Louise Carver, Louise Wilcock, Bridget and Andy Lewis and Mike Dignan along with a few other club members also took part in the charity 5k Dash and Splash fun run along Sandown and Shanklin seafront in the afternoon for Challenge & Adventure.