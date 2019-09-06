Calendar Girls bare all for Wessex Cancer Trust

The Isle of Wight’s very own calendar girls are baring all to raise money for the Island branch of Wessex Cancer Trust.

Eleven Isle of Wight women teamed up to create a cheeky 2020 calendar, featuring familiar Island scenes and humorous props, in a one-day photoshoot in May.

The calendar, which was launched on September 1st and is now on sale, was the brainchild of Michelle Walton.

She said:

“Many of my friends and family have come to the stage in our lives where we have been touched by cancer. I wanted to do something to show my support and, with my passion for photography, came up with the idea of a Calendar Girls-style shoot. “My friend, Bob Smith, is a brilliant portrait photographer and agreed to take the photos. “However, the biggest challenge was recruiting the Calendar Girls, who were understandably nervous to be getting naked for photos to be seen by strangers…taken by a guy. “It turned out to be a creative, empowering experience for the ladies, who were buzzing after the shoot! “We didn’t all know one another but the experience resulted in new friendships. “We all agreed we wanted to raise money for a cancer charity but chose Wessex Cancer Trust because of the benefits to Island residents. “The money raised is for Island people and one of our girls spoke of the support she’d recently had from the charity.”

The calendar is on sale at Wessex Cancer Trust’s support centre in Lugley Street, Newport, Scarrots Lane Bakery and Zen Spa in St James’s Street, Newport, Lancasters Estate Agents in Cowes and Shalfleet Village Stores for £10.

The charity’s Community Engagement Manager, Lorraine White, said:

“We are so grateful to the calendar girls for choosing us as the charity they wanted to support. “I’m sure they have made memories that will last forever and the ladies can feel very proud in the knowledge their efforts – and bravery – will go a long way in helping us support Island people affected by cancer.”

Article shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed