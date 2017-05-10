Call Centre jobs could be on the way to the Isle of Wight

This in from the council, in their own words. Ed

Up to 600 jobs could be created on the Isle of Wight, from September 2017, with the support of the Isle of Wight Council’s regeneration programme – subject to a decision of its new Executive on 18 May.

In line with the council’s Regeneration Strategy, this major inward investment opportunity will be a joint initiative between the council and a UK-based customer service and online retail support provider.

Together with the Isle of Wight College and the Department for Work and Pensions, the council has put together a package of support to enable a swift and effective set-up to enable operations to begin in the autumn. Final details of the deal to bring the jobs the Island are still subject to confidential negotiations.

Chris Ashman, director of regeneration at the council, said:

“This opportunity is ideal for the Island and comes at a great time as we seek to expand and strengthen our efforts to bring real regeneration and opportunity to the Island. Regeneration isn’t just about buildings, it’s about creating a sustainable community that can thrive; from education and skills creation, to the provision of quality jobs and appropriate housing, and in turn further investment. “This all aims to create a robust and dynamic local economy that will be sustainable now and in the long term for our future generations.”

Growth in contact centre sector

The development of the contact centre sector has seen significant growth across the UK in the last 20 years. In more recent years, outsourcing companies have increasingly ‘on-shored’, bringing jobs back to the UK, due to expressed customer preference in dealing with English first language speakers.

The sector has become increasingly attractive to a younger workforce, providing a strong team building/working ethos and flexible working conditions to allow full or part-time study.

An extraordinary meeting of the council’s Executive takes place on 18 May to discuss this issue.

Image: ainudil under CC BY 2.0