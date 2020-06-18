Call for Government help by Independent pharmacies

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has been listening to local independent pharmacies which he says have come under increasing pressure through the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Seely was contacted by Timothy Gibbs of Yarmouth Pharmacy who highlighted the significant financial pressure that pharmacies across England are facing at this time.

As a result he will be writing to the Health Secretary.

Pharmacies operating at a loss before C19

Mr Gibbs said:

“All pharmacies in England are under significant financial pressure and many are facing bankruptcy. Recently over half reported they were operating at a loss and this was before the recent outbreak of Coronavirus.”

Mr Gibbs explained that increasing medicine and operating costs plus government cutbacks were contributing to the plight of pharmacies in England and therefore requested assistance from the Isle of Wight MP.

A frontline healthcare service for those in need

Mr Seely said:

“Local independent pharmacies are important to our communities. They are a frontline healthcare service for those in need of medical advice and assistance which not only helps their customers, but also relieves the pressure on GP surgeries. “Pharmacies have been under severe pressure during the Covid-19 crisis. Their income has decreased due to reduced footfall yet their role in the community has become more important. “I will be writing to the Health Secretary to highlight concerns of local independent pharmacies to see what can be done.”

News shared by the office of Bob Seely, in their own words. Ed