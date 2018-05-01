Call for government to back ban on balloon releases and sky lanterns: Petition

A mass of brightly coloured balloons might look lovely against the blue sky, but what happens to them after they’ve drifted away is less than lovely.

According to a report from the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) in January 2017 there was a 53% increase in balloon litter compared to just two years before.

An online petition calling for a ban on balloon releases and sky lanterns is gathering pace with over 14,000 signatures.

Dangers and risks of balloon releases

So-called ‘biodegradable’ balloons and ribbons snare or kill farm, wild and marine life and take years to rot down, littering the countryside.

Sky (or Chinese) lanterns are equally dangerous, with many reports of fire caused across the country.

That’s why up to 50 councils (including the Isle of Wight council), along with the MCS and NFU, would like to see balloon/sky lantern releases banned.

Add your support

The petition has several links to articles highlighting the dangers of balloon releases and sky lanterns for those who wish to read further into the subject.

If you would like to add your signature, head over to the official Parliament petition Website.

At time of publishing the Isle of Wight had 55 signatures on the petition.

Thanks to Colin from Godshill Online for the headsup.

Image: familymwr under CC BY 2.0