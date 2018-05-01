Prestigious awards celebrate rural life and outdoor living on the Isle of Wight

Daisy shares this latest news

This year The Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society and the CLA (Country Land & Business Association) have launched a prestigious set of awards to celebrate rural life and outdoor living on the Isle of Wight.

The awards will be celebrating everything from schools and young individuals to food business, sustainability and more.

This year’s categories are:

Rural Business of the Year

Rural Young Person of the Year

Isle of Wight Primary School of the Year

Wight Marque Food Business of the Year

Sustainable Business Champion

Isle of Wight Farm Worker of the Year

Prize-giving at County Show

The winners will be announced at the County Show on 8th July. The winners will be presented with their trophies in front of audiences in the Show Theatre.

Nominations can either be made directly by businesses, individuals organisations or, if you know someone or somewhere, that is deserving, third party nominations are also accepted. Nominations will be accepted until 20th May 2018.

Showcasing very best of rural life

Graham Biss, Vice Chairman of RIWAS says

“Part of the Agricultural Society’s charitable role is to support and promote the rural aspects of life on the Isle of Wight, and to celebrate excellence. “These new awards will showcase the very best of rural life, and the awards for schools and young people are intended to encourage the next generation.”

Rural economy underpins many agricultural businesses

Claire Bennett, CLA Senior Advisor – Isle of Wight, says,

“The rural economy on the Isle of Wight is fundamental to life on the Island as it not only underpins many agricultural businesses but it is also the bed rock of the tourism sector. “So the CLA are delighted to be able to work with RIWAS and launch these awards which will highlight the many innovative, successful diversified rural enterprises we have on the island.”

Here’s to celebrating the very best of what the Island’s rural sector has to offer. Good luck to all the nominees!

Image: © Lynda Chandler