Call for Government to make fake identities on social media illegal

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love has called on the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane and Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely to put pressure on the Government to outlaw fake online identities on social media platforms.

Cllr Love has written to the PCC and MP pointing out the harm that is caused by those using fake identities and how media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook should be held responsible in exposing those spreading evil hatred, bullying and intimidation.

Not currently illegal

He went on to explain that when he complained about hate crime fake profiles, he was informed by a senior police officer that “fake profiles are not illegal and little could be done to prevent them as it is difficult to trace the perpetrators”.

Cllr Love believes the gap in the law has to be closed especially where, “allegedly so-called pillars of the community or those in public office are using fake profiles on our Island to hurt others”.

Cllr Love’s letter to MP and PCC

Dear Mr Seely and Mr Lane I am contacting with reference to online Hate Crimes conducted in social media platforms. I personally have had cause to raise and report such matters with the Isle of Wight Police on two occasions about fake profiles online which conceal the activity of haters. I note locally, online discussions this week from other political leaders that say they too have been targeted by haters online using fake profiles. I am not at liberty to discuss what I believe to be true in relation to these haters, but it does appear that these haters are fully aware of how to manipulate online platforms to their own advantage without fear of facing any retribution for their actions. I would ask you both to pursue this matter legally and in the House of Commons. I would be bringing a motion in Parliament proposing making it illegal for people to create fake online social media profiles that causes harm and behind which haters and bullies hide. I would be holding media platforms responsible for exposing haters and enabling our Constabulary to more easily investigate especially as it seems some perpetrators are in positions of public or government office. Fake profiles are used to spread evil hatred, bullying and intimidation while concealing the identity and actions of perpetrators. It is clear to me that there is widespread use of this method of hatred and this Government should move to close the legal gaps and enable proper investigation to take place. When I and another individuals have complained about hate crimes including the use of fake profiles, we were informed by a senior police officer that fake profiles are not illegal and little could be done to prevent them and that it is difficult to trace the perpetrators. This Gap in the law has to be closed especially where, as described to me and online, allegedly so called pillars of the community or those in public office are using fake profiles on our Island to hurt others. I feel that this is something which your office and leadership could champion for our nation in parliament. I look forwards to hearing your thoughts on this matter. Cllr Karl Love

