Call for ‘joined-up approach’ to helping the Island’s homeless

An Isle of Wight councillor is calling for the local authority to support the work of the Isle of Wight Bus Shelter and adopt a ‘joined-up approach’ to helping the Island’s homeless.

As reported by OnTheWight in December, the Isle of Wight Bus Shelter had found itself homeless due to ‘lack of support’ from Conservative council. Having not been able to secure a site for the converted double-decker bus – a pioneering project that spearheaded many replicas around the country – the organisation began seeking a permanent building to work from.

The motion

The motion has been tabled by Cllr Julia Baker-Smith and reads,

Since it was necessary for the bus shelter to move from Council land at Seaclose earlier this year [sic] the charity have been unable to secure land for a new base. The bus shelter provides innovative temporary accommodation and additional services for the Island’s homeless who are unable to access other services due to eligibility or capacity. The Isle of Wight Council understands and acknowledges that homelessness cannot be tackled by a “one size fits all” approach and as such pledges to : 1. Work with the full range of services and voluntary organisations supporting the Island’s homeless.

2. Assist the Bus shelter to find a permanent base.

3. Provide leadership and coordinate services to ensure a joined up approach to helping the Island’s homeless.

Why the council dropped the Bus Shelter

Following our report on the situation with the Bus Shelter in December, OnTheWight put a question to the Isle of Wight council. We asked,

Q: Why has the council chosen not to work with the Bus Shelter, who delivered emergency provision last winter and have volunteers on standby, but instead chosen to work with the Salvation Army, who don’t appear to have enough volunteers to deliver the provision?

A spokesperson from the IWC replied,

“The council recognises the Bus Shelter as an innovative and creative approach to homelessness. However, the Seaclose site provision was only offered as a temporary measure until they found their own site before the Isle of Wight Festival began; as planning consent would have been needed at a permanent site due to people living on the Bus. “Unfortunately, they were unable to find a permanent site by the time homeless provision was needed and asked the council to find something for them. Property services have explored all options with regard to a site but have not been able to identify anything suitable. “Therefore an alternative provision was required for this winter period during which time a night shelter provision has been developed by The Salvation Army, which has been operating during the adverse weather and those who need emergency accommodation have been assisted. “The council hope that a permanent home can be found for the shelter and hope to be able to work with them again in the future.”

