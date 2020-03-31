Call for kayakers: 2020 Pier2Pier charity sea swim in need of support kayakers

The 2020 Pier 2 Pier Sea Swim event, planned for Saturday 1st of August 2020 is now fully subscribed, with 150 swimmers entered.

The Isle of Wight Marlins Masters swim Club need to ensure that there are sufficient numbers of the first line of safety craft. These are the kayakers that keep the swimmers safe if they need assistance during the swim.

The role of the kayaker

As can be seen in the photo kayakers stay with the swimmers, so are always close by.

They then secure the swimmer and signal to the lifeboats of the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Ryde Independent Inshore Lifeboat or one of the Shanklin Deep Sea Fishermen Craft.

They come in and recover the swimmer and convey them to the finish point, where they can receive the appropriate care from the Ryde Beach Lifeguards medical team.

Can you help?

We are therefore requesting anyone who is a kayaker or canoeist that is available on Saturday 1st August 2020 and can assist in making this commitment to contact Adrian.brown6@talktalk.net with their details.

Adrian is the contact for the Isle of Wight Kayak Club and, along with his members, has supported this event for many years.

What is Pier to Pier?

In this event the swimmers enter the sea alongside the Sandown Pier and then swim across the 1.8 miles of the Bay to finish at the Shanklin/Sandown Rowing Club beach. Whist the results are being processed the Rowing Club members supply everyone with a hot soup and roll.

The organisers this year are using a new timing and event management system and consequently the event ‘sold out’ within three weeks.

Of the 150 entrants there will be 101 wearing costumes, 49 in wetsuits. There are 65 men and 85 ladies entered. 11 will be swimming breaststroke. There 112 entrants coming from the mainland and 38 IOW residents.

Well-supported event

Support has been received from Godshill Model Village, Wight Crystal Water, Tesco Extra Ryde, and Wightlink

For which we are very grateful.

This event is becoming a very popular one and we therefore trust that the Island support will continue to grow.

Bob Cooper, Safety Officer said,