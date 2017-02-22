Isle of Wight councillors set next year’s budget: Live coverage

Follow the debate from the comfort of your sofa or office chair. Members will be debating the proposed Conservative-Alliance budget as well as the two alternative budgets.

voting in iwc county hall chamber

Members of the Isle of Wight council will be setting their 2017-18 budget from 5pm today (Wednesday).

OnTheWight will be reporting live on the discussions from inside the chamber. You can follow the debate on the proposed budget and two alternative budgets (Island Indies and Labour/LibDem)by watching the live updates below. Papers for the meeting are also embedded below along with the agenda for the meeting.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Papers for the meeting
Agenda

Agenda for Feb 2017 IWC Budget meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Conservative-Alliance Budget paper

Budget Paper for Feb 2017 IWC Meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Labour/LibDem alternative budget

Labour Lib Dem Group – Alternative Budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Island Independents alternative budget

Independent Group alternative budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017 4:50pm

By

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage

  1. mywifesheelsare2high


    22.Feb.2017 5:02pm

    Lets see if the treacherous four and the kippers vote for the just under five percent Council tax rise as proposed by their Tory masters.

  2. tiki


    22.Feb.2017 7:13pm

    Julia Jones Evans . Richard Priest – YOU’RE FIRED.

