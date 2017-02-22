Isle of Wight councillors set next year’s budget: Live coverage

Members of the Isle of Wight council will be setting their 2017-18 budget from 5pm today (Wednesday).

OnTheWight will be reporting live on the discussions from inside the chamber. You can follow the debate on the proposed budget and two alternative budgets (Island Indies and Labour/LibDem)by watching the live updates below. Papers for the meeting are also embedded below along with the agenda for the meeting.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

Papers for the meeting

Agenda

Agenda for Feb 2017 IWC Budget meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Conservative-Alliance Budget paper

Budget Paper for Feb 2017 IWC Meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Labour/LibDem alternative budget

Labour Lib Dem Group – Alternative Budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Island Independents alternative budget

Independent Group alternative budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map

View the location of this story.