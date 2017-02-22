Isle of Wight councillors set next year’s budget: Live coverage

Members of the Isle of Wight council will be setting their 2017-18 budget from 5pm today (Wednesday).
OnTheWight will be reporting live on the discussions from inside the chamber. You can follow the debate on the proposed budget and two alternative budgets (Island Indies and Labour/LibDem)by watching the live updates below. Papers for the meeting are also embedded below along with the agenda for the meeting.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Agenda for Feb 2017 IWC Budget meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Conservative-Alliance Budget paper
Budget Paper for Feb 2017 IWC Meeting by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Labour/LibDem alternative budget
Labour Lib Dem Group – Alternative Budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Island Independents alternative budget
Independent Group alternative budget by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017 4:50pm
By Sally Perry
mywifesheelsare2high
22.Feb.2017 5:02pm
Lets see if the treacherous four and the kippers vote for the just under five percent Council tax rise as proposed by their Tory masters.
holdmyheadinmyhands
22.Feb.2017 7:16pm
now we know the answer
tiki
22.Feb.2017 7:13pm
Julia Jones Evans . Richard Priest – YOU’RE FIRED.