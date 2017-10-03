Quay Arts announce their Winter Open: Find out how to get involved

Georgia shares this call for artists from Quay Arts. Ed

Quay Arts are seeking artists from across the Isle of Wight and beyond to take part in a group show combining contemporary paper craft, illustration and book art on the theme of ‘winter’ over the 2017 winter season across its gallery spaces.

If you’re an artist working in paper craft, illustration or book art and have new or existing ‘winter’ themed artworks that create a feeling of awe and wonderment, then we want to see it!

Transform the galleries

The West Gallery boasts 72 linear metres of wall space, has high apex ceilings and flexible lighting, allowing for large 3D works to be installed to dramatic effect.

The Clayden Gallery will be transformed into an area where people can participate and create their own winter themed creations and put on display.

We’re also utilising the Café space for 2D selling works – making an affordable art space for people to buy works over the festive period.

Get involved

This is the perfect opportunity to be a part of an exciting group show, experiment in the gallery and sell work.

Deadline to apply: Midnight 29th October 2017.

For more information and to apply, please click the attached guidelines and application form or visit our Website.

Exhibition dates:

Café: Sat 2 Dec 2017 – Mon 8 Jan 2018

West Gallery & Clayden Gallery: Sat 9 Dec 2017 – Sat 3 Feb 2018

Preview Event: Sat 9 Dec 2 – 4pm, all welcome

Location map

View the location of this story.