Calling all artists: Deadline for art commission imminent

Quay Arts are working together with Wild About Wight and Down to the Coast to find an artist or group of artists to carry out two exciting projects with community groups on the Isle of Wight, resulting in works to form part of a finale celebratory exhibition in 2019, all to coincide with the Year of the Biosphere!

Activities and events

Led by Vectis Housing’s Community Team, Wild About Wight aims to deliver a unique package of activities and events from September 2017 until March 2019, designed to raise awareness of landscape issues, engaging people of all ages and abilities with their built and natural heritage, as well as in practical conservation work and reinforce their sense of community and place on the Isle of Wight.

Wild about Wight is a suite of inter-connected projects that performs a unique and consolidating role within the Down to the Coast Programme on the Isle of Wight.

Down to the Coast is a landscape partnership scheme that is all about conserving and celebrating what makes the East Wight a fantastic place to work, live and play.

How to apply

To apply, please download and read the artist brief and submit a short proposal about your workshop/s for the project and use of materials, connection to specific sites, locations and species (500 words max) and CV to g.newman@quayarts.org along with links to a few examples of your work where appropriate. (If attaching images, please use jpegs, no larger 4MB per email).

Download the Wild About Wight Artist Brief 2017.

For more information about Wild About Wight and Down to the Coast, please visit the Website.