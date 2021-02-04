Calling female innovators and entrepreneurs: Register for Women in Innovation conference

Up to £250 billion could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as UK men.

That’s the claim from Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship ahead of a one-day conference on International Women’s Day (8th March) designed to showcase female entrepreneurs and innovators in the UK.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Support and inspiration

If you know of female innovators or entrepreneurs, or young women yet to show the world what they can offer, let them know about this event. Who knows what it might inspire.

Women of all ages and backgrounds are being supported through the Women in Innovation programme to embrace innovation, expand, and continue to grow and develop.

The IWD conference takes place online from 9.30am-4.30pm on 8th March 2021.

Strengthen UK as world leader in innovation and gender inclusion

This one-day online conference, jam-packed with workshops, inspirational speakers and groundbreaking ideas will “highlight the many inspirational female role models working within the UK, support the next generation of female innovators” and “strengthen the UK as a world leader in innovation and gender inclusion”.

To register for the event head over to the Women in Innovation Website.

Find out more about the Women in Innovation programme on the Website.

Image: Giu Vicente under CC BY 2.0