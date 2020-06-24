Cancer charity online gig raises £1,200. Still time to help them reach £2k target

Saturday’s Wessex Aid concert has so far raised around £1,200 for Wessex Cancer Trust. The concert has already had more than 10,500 views on Facebook, but the charity would still like to reach their £2,000 target.

Community Engagement Manager Lorraine White said:

“We’ve had so many positive comments from everyone who tuned in on Saturday, it was such a feel-good event and many have said it moved them to tears. “We’d like to thank everyone who donated their time and expertise to make it happen. Times have been tough for everyone and we feel Wessex Aid was a great way to lift people’s spirits. “If you can watch and donate – even a little – please do. All money raised will help support local people affected by cancer and every penny makes a difference.”

How to watch

The full show can be found found on the Facebook Page or via YouTube.

The line up featured music and messages of support from a number of community groups and famous faces, including Level 42’s Mark King, Frank Turner, Feeder’s Grant Nicholas, Bang Bang Romeo, Arno Carstens and the Island’s Lauran Hibberd.

Show your support

To donate you can text WESSEXAID and the amount to 70085. (ie. to donate £5, text WESSEXAID 5 to 70085) or go to the Just Giving Page.