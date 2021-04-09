Candidates for 2021 Police and Crime Commissioner elections named

The list of candidates for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections 2021 has now been published.
There are four candidates, none from the Isle of Wight, standing.
Polling takes place on Thursday 6th May, with polling stations across the Isle of Wight open from 7am to 10pm.
|Name
|Address
|Description
|Tony BUNDAY
|(address in
Southampton, Itchen)
|Labour and Co-operative
Party
|Steve JAMES-BAILEY
|(address in Brookvale &
Kings Furlong,
Basingstoke & Deane
Borough Council)
|Hampshire Independents
|Donna JONES
|(address in Portsmouth
North, Portsmouth City
Council)
|Conservative Candidate -
More Police, Safer
Streets
|Richard Fintan MURPHY
|(address in St Paul ward,
Winchester City Council)
|Liberal Democrats
For more details see the Statement of Persons Nominated.
Friday, 9th April, 2021 2:35pm
By Sally Perry
