Candidates for 2021 Police and Crime Commissioner elections named

The list of candidates for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections 2021 has now been published.

There are four candidates, none from the Isle of Wight, standing.

Polling takes place on Thursday 6th May, with polling stations across the Isle of Wight open from 7am to 10pm.

Name Address Description Tony BUNDAY

(address in

Southampton, Itchen) Labour and Co-operative

Party Steve JAMES-BAILEY

(address in Brookvale &

Kings Furlong,

Basingstoke & Deane

Borough Council) Hampshire Independents Donna JONES

(address in Portsmouth

North, Portsmouth City

Council)

Conservative Candidate -

More Police, Safer

Streets Richard Fintan MURPHY

(address in St Paul ward,

Winchester City Council) Liberal Democrats

For more details see the Statement of Persons Nominated.