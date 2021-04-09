Candidates for 2021 Police and Crime Commissioner elections named

The four candidates standing for the role of Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have been announced

The list of candidates for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections 2021 has now been published.

There are four candidates, none from the Isle of Wight, standing.

Polling takes place on Thursday 6th May, with polling stations across the Isle of Wight open from 7am to 10pm.

NameAddressDescription
Tony BUNDAY
(address in
Southampton, Itchen)		Labour and Co-operative
Party
Steve JAMES-BAILEY
(address in Brookvale &
Kings Furlong,
Basingstoke & Deane
Borough Council)		Hampshire Independents
Donna JONES
(address in Portsmouth
North, Portsmouth City
Council)
Conservative Candidate -
More Police, Safer
Streets
Richard Fintan MURPHY
(address in St Paul ward,
Winchester City Council)		Liberal Democrats

For more details see the Statement of Persons Nominated.

