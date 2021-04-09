Isle of Wight council 2021 election: Candidates named (updated)

The Isle of Wight council have this afternoon (Friday) announced details of candidates in the upcoming Isle of Wight council elections.

The election takes place on Thursday 6th May and following changes by the Boundary Commission, there are now only 39 wards, some of which see significant boundary changes (see here).

Most and least contested

Ventnor and St Lawrence is the most contested ward, with six candidates, followed by Newport West and Ryde South East, which each have five candidates.

There are six wards with only two candidates standing. They include the council leader, Dave Stewart’s ward of Chale Niton and Shorwell plus; Bembridge, Cowes North (Chairman of Scrutiny Richard Hollis and Chair of Island Labour, Richard Quigley), Freshwater North and Yarmouth, Freshwater South (current Chairman of the IWC George Cameron and Cllr John Medland) and Pan and Barton (four-term councillor Geoff Brodie).

The candidates

Details for each of the 39 wards can be found in the document below. You can search for wards or candidates, or sort by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.

Ward Candidate name Party (if any) Bembridge ROBERTSON

Joe Conservative Bembridge STEANE

Alasdair Gareth Our Island Binstead and Fishbourne COOKE

Simon - Binstead and Fishbourne DORE

Ian Independent Binstead and Fishbourne HOPPER

Ed Conservative Brading and St Helens BACON

Jonathan Francis Our Island Brading and St Helens BUGGIE

Alexander Labour Brading and St Helens GRANEY

John Henry Lib Dem Brading and St Helens TYNDALL

Brian Conservative Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet ALLDRED

Doug Green Party Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet HASTINGS

Steve Conservative Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet STUART

Nick Lib Dem Carisbrooke and Gunville BIRD

Verity Scott Labour Carisbrooke and Gunville HASTINGS

Bev Conservative Carisbrooke and Gunville LEVER

Joe Green Party Central Rural ELLIS

Suzie Conservative Central Rural HILL

Richard Andrew Labour Central Rural LAURSEN

Julia Ann Green Party Chale, Niton and Shorwell CRITCHISON

Claire Leah Green Party Chale, Niton and Shorwell STEWART

Dave Conservative Cowes Medina BATES

Alan Derek Labour Cowes Medina BICKET

Oscar Conservative Cowes Medina PEACEY WILCOX

Lora Independent Cowes North HOLLIS

Richard Conservative Cowes North QUIGLEY

Richard Michael Labour Cowes South and Northwood ATTFIELD

Philip Charles Labour Cowes South and Northwood BURGESS

Steph Lib Dem Cowes South and Northwood NICHOLSON

John Conservative Cowes South and Northwood STUBBINGS

Nathan Green Party Cowes West and Gurnard FULLER

Paul Andrew Independent Cowes West and Gurnard JEFFREYS

Tim Conservative Cowes West and Gurnard POINTING

Josh

Labour East Cowes LOVE

Karl Independent East Cowes PACKHAM

Bob Lib Dem East Cowes RANN

Jane Conservative East Cowes TROLLOPE

Lorna Labour Fairlee and Whippingham PACKHAM

Patricia Lib Dem Fairlee and Whippingham PRICE

Matthew Conservative Fairlee and Whippingham SMITH

Michael Green Party Freshwater North and Yarmouth JAMES

Daniel Howard Green Party Freshwater North and Yarmouth SPINK

Peter Conservative Freshwater South CAMERON

George Conservative Freshwater South MEDLAND

John Independent Haylands and Swanmore CHURCHMAN

Vanessa Conservative Haylands and Swanmore KIRKBY

Les - Haylands and Swanmore LYONS

Sue Labour Haylands and Swanmore ROSS

Malcolm Lib Dem Lake North CLARKE

Gary Anthony Labour Lake North OUTLAW

Tig Conservative Lake North WHITTAKER

Adrian Charles Island Independent Network Lake North WILSON

Paul Alfred Thomas Green Party Lake South BARRY

Patrick Green Party Lake South BRADING

Paul Conservative Lake South MCCARTHY-FRY

Sarah Louise Labour Lake South PITCHER

Linda Pauline Vectis Party Mountjoy and Shide HUNTER

Alan Labour Mountjoy and Shide OLIVER

Martin Conservative Mountjoy and Shide SMART

Shirley Amy - Mountjoy and Shide TURGUT

Fred - Nettlestone and Seaview ADAMS

David James Independent Nettlestone and Seaview REES

Mark Labour Nettlestone and Seaview WARD

Michael Conservative Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey BEACH

Anna Maria Labour Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey MOSDELL

Clare Conservative Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey REYNOLDS

Stephen Charles Independent Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey RIDGLEY

Martyn James Green Party Newport Central AMBROSINI

Matthew Conservative Newport Central HAYTACK

Simon Peter Labour Newport Central JONES-EVANS

Julie Marie Independent Newport Central RUSHBROOK

Stephen James Green Party Newport West BLEZZARD

Bob Lib Dem Newport West BUNDELL

Jaimie Elizabeth

Louise Green Party Newport West COLLINS

Bill Trade Unionist and Socialist

Coalition Newport West QUIGLEY

Brian Patrick Labour Newport West REDRUP

Ray Conservative Osborne BURRIDGE

Julie Ann Lib Dem Osborne HENDRY

Stephen Conservative Osborne PALER Michael Independent Osborne PALIN

Cameron Green Party Pan and Barton BRODIE

Geoff Independent Pan and Barton FLEET

Danielle Conservative Parkhurst and Hunnyhill FALLICK

Hollie Green Party Parkhurst and Hunnyhill GARRATT

Andrew Charles

William Lib Dem Parkhurst and Hunnyhill HUNTER

Pauline Labour Parkhurst and Hunnyhill LOCK

Cara Conservative Ryde Appley and Elmfield FINNEY

Tiarnan Conservative Ryde Appley and Elmfield HAMPTON

Paul Anthony Green Party Ryde Appley and Elmfield LILLEY

Michael - Ryde Monktonmead CHAPMAN

Charles Independent Ryde Monktonmead LUCIONI

Karen Theresa Island Independent Network Ryde Monktonmead LYONS

Mick Labour Ryde Monktonmead WRIGHT

Rhys Conservative Ryde North West JORDAN

Phil - Ryde North West SALMON

Michael Barry Green Party Ryde North West SHERIDAN

Steven Conservative Ryde North West TRUCKEL

Phil Labour Ryde South East BROTHERS

Emily Andrea Melanie Labour Ryde South East DREW

Warren Conservative Ryde South East HIGGINS

Jessica Island Independent Network Ryde South East MIKICH

Tracy Ann Lib Dem Ryde South East THOMAS

Natalie Jane Green Party Ryde West DOUBLE

Steve Labour Ryde West LAMBERT

Mike Independent Ryde West STEPHENS

Ian Rodney Island Independent Network Ryde West TEMEL

Lou Conservative Sandown North ANDRE

Debbie Independent Sandown North CHEETHAM

Clive James Labour Sandown North FLETCHER

Ian Conservative Sandown North PARKES

Stephen John Independent Sandown South EVANS

Pauline Ann Our Island Sandown South HICKS

Jenny Island Independent Network Sandown South THOMPSON

Robert Michael Labour Sandown South VOLLER

Mark Lib Dem Sandown South WARD

Ian Conservative Shanklin Central BESTON

Michael Conservative Shanklin Central CRAWLEY

Kenneth Robert Labour Shanklin Central MAY

Robert Independent Shanklin Central MOORSE

David Frank Green Party Shanklin South HAILSTON

Mike Our Island Shanklin South LLOYD

Christopher Thomas Labour Shanklin South QUIRK

Chris Conservative Totland and Colwell BRYAN

Carol Conservative Totland and Colwell HANCOCK

Billy Lawrence Labour Totland and Colwell JARMAN

Chris Independent Totland and Colwell LOCKE

Michael John Lib Dem Ventnor and St Lawrence COOPER

Steve Labour Ventnor and St Lawrence GODDEN

Martin James Freedom Alliance Ventnor and St Lawrence JEFFERIES

Mark Island Independent Network Ventnor and St Lawrence PEACE

Gary Conservative Ventnor and St Lawrence PERKS

Graham James Mark Vectis Party Ventnor and St Lawrence WARREN

Phil Our Island Wootton Bridge ABRAHAM

Barry Conservative Wootton Bridge BETTS

Susan Green Party Wootton Bridge PITCHER

Daryll James Vectis Party Wootton Bridge WARD

John Adrian - Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch DOWNER

Rodney David Independent Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch TRACEY

Justin Eamonn Labour Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch WATLING

Colm Conservative

The official Statement of Persons Nominated can be found below.

Article edit

2.30pm 9th Apr 2021 – Table of candidates added

Image: secretlondon under CC BY 2.0