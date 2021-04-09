Isle of Wight council 2021 election: Candidates named (updated)

Find out who is standing to be an Isle of Wight councillor in your ward

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Polling station sign

The Isle of Wight council have this afternoon (Friday) announced details of candidates in the upcoming Isle of Wight council elections.

The election takes place on Thursday 6th May and following changes by the Boundary Commission, there are now only 39 wards, some of which see significant boundary changes (see here).

Most and least contested
Ventnor and St Lawrence is the most contested ward, with six candidates, followed by Newport West and Ryde South East, which each have five candidates.

There are six wards with only two candidates standing. They include the council leader, Dave Stewart’s ward of Chale Niton and Shorwell plus; Bembridge, Cowes North (Chairman of Scrutiny Richard Hollis and Chair of Island Labour, Richard Quigley), Freshwater North and Yarmouth, Freshwater South (current Chairman of the IWC George Cameron and Cllr John Medland) and Pan and Barton (four-term councillor Geoff Brodie).

The candidates
Details for each of the 39 wards can be found in the document below. You can search for wards or candidates, or sort by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.

WardCandidate nameParty (if any)
BembridgeROBERTSON
Joe		Conservative
BembridgeSTEANE
Alasdair Gareth		Our Island
Binstead and FishbourneCOOKE
Simon		-
Binstead and FishbourneDORE
Ian		Independent
Binstead and FishbourneHOPPER
Ed		Conservative
Brading and St HelensBACON
Jonathan Francis		Our Island
Brading and St HelensBUGGIE
Alexander		Labour
Brading and St HelensGRANEY
John Henry		Lib Dem
Brading and St HelensTYNDALL
Brian		Conservative
Brighstone, Calbourne and ShalfleetALLDRED
Doug		Green Party
Brighstone, Calbourne and ShalfleetHASTINGS
Steve		Conservative
Brighstone, Calbourne and ShalfleetSTUART
Nick		Lib Dem
Carisbrooke and GunvilleBIRD
Verity Scott		Labour
Carisbrooke and GunvilleHASTINGS
Bev		Conservative
Carisbrooke and GunvilleLEVER
Joe		Green Party
Central RuralELLIS
Suzie		Conservative
Central RuralHILL
Richard Andrew		Labour
Central RuralLAURSEN
Julia Ann		Green Party
Chale, Niton and ShorwellCRITCHISON
Claire Leah		Green Party
Chale, Niton and ShorwellSTEWART
Dave		Conservative
Cowes MedinaBATES
Alan Derek		Labour
Cowes MedinaBICKET
Oscar		Conservative
Cowes MedinaPEACEY WILCOX
Lora		Independent
Cowes NorthHOLLIS
Richard		Conservative
Cowes NorthQUIGLEY
Richard Michael		Labour
Cowes South and NorthwoodATTFIELD
Philip Charles		Labour
Cowes South and NorthwoodBURGESS
Steph		Lib Dem
Cowes South and NorthwoodNICHOLSON
John		Conservative
Cowes South and NorthwoodSTUBBINGS
Nathan		Green Party
Cowes West and GurnardFULLER
Paul Andrew		Independent
Cowes West and GurnardJEFFREYS
Tim		Conservative
Cowes West and GurnardPOINTING
Josh
Labour
East CowesLOVE
Karl		Independent
East CowesPACKHAM
Bob		Lib Dem
East CowesRANN
Jane		Conservative
East CowesTROLLOPE
Lorna		Labour
Fairlee and WhippinghamPACKHAM
Patricia		Lib Dem
Fairlee and WhippinghamPRICE
Matthew		Conservative
Fairlee and WhippinghamSMITH
Michael		Green Party
Freshwater North and YarmouthJAMES
Daniel Howard		Green Party
Freshwater North and YarmouthSPINK
Peter		Conservative
Freshwater SouthCAMERON
George		Conservative
Freshwater SouthMEDLAND
John		Independent
Haylands and SwanmoreCHURCHMAN
Vanessa		Conservative
Haylands and SwanmoreKIRKBY
Les		-
Haylands and SwanmoreLYONS
Sue		Labour
Haylands and SwanmoreROSS
Malcolm		Lib Dem
Lake NorthCLARKE
Gary Anthony		Labour
Lake NorthOUTLAW
Tig		Conservative
Lake NorthWHITTAKER
Adrian Charles		Island Independent Network
Lake NorthWILSON
Paul Alfred Thomas		Green Party
Lake SouthBARRY
Patrick		Green Party
Lake SouthBRADING
Paul		Conservative
Lake SouthMCCARTHY-FRY
Sarah Louise		Labour
Lake SouthPITCHER
Linda Pauline		Vectis Party
Mountjoy and ShideHUNTER
Alan		Labour
Mountjoy and ShideOLIVER
Martin		Conservative
Mountjoy and ShideSMART
Shirley Amy		-
Mountjoy and ShideTURGUT
Fred		-
Nettlestone and SeaviewADAMS
David James		Independent
Nettlestone and SeaviewREES
Mark		Labour
Nettlestone and SeaviewWARD
Michael		Conservative
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyBEACH
Anna Maria		Labour
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyMOSDELL
Clare		Conservative
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyREYNOLDS
Stephen Charles		Independent
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyRIDGLEY
Martyn James		Green Party
Newport CentralAMBROSINI
Matthew		Conservative
Newport CentralHAYTACK
Simon Peter		Labour
Newport CentralJONES-EVANS
Julie Marie		Independent
Newport CentralRUSHBROOK
Stephen James		Green Party
Newport WestBLEZZARD
Bob		Lib Dem
Newport WestBUNDELL
Jaimie Elizabeth
Louise		Green Party
Newport WestCOLLINS
Bill		Trade Unionist and Socialist
Coalition
Newport WestQUIGLEY
Brian Patrick		Labour
Newport WestREDRUP
Ray		Conservative
OsborneBURRIDGE
Julie Ann		Lib Dem
OsborneHENDRY
Stephen		Conservative
OsbornePALER MichaelIndependent
OsbornePALIN
Cameron		Green Party
Pan and BartonBRODIE
Geoff		Independent
Pan and BartonFLEET
Danielle		Conservative
Parkhurst and HunnyhillFALLICK
Hollie		Green Party
Parkhurst and HunnyhillGARRATT
Andrew Charles
William		Lib Dem
Parkhurst and HunnyhillHUNTER
Pauline		Labour
Parkhurst and HunnyhillLOCK
Cara		Conservative
Ryde Appley and ElmfieldFINNEY
Tiarnan		Conservative
Ryde Appley and ElmfieldHAMPTON
Paul Anthony		Green Party
Ryde Appley and ElmfieldLILLEY
Michael		-
Ryde MonktonmeadCHAPMAN
Charles		Independent
Ryde MonktonmeadLUCIONI
Karen Theresa		Island Independent Network
Ryde MonktonmeadLYONS
Mick		Labour
Ryde MonktonmeadWRIGHT
Rhys		Conservative
Ryde North WestJORDAN
Phil		-
Ryde North WestSALMON
Michael Barry		Green Party
Ryde North WestSHERIDAN
Steven		Conservative
Ryde North WestTRUCKEL
Phil		Labour
Ryde South EastBROTHERS
Emily Andrea Melanie		Labour
Ryde South EastDREW
Warren		Conservative
Ryde South EastHIGGINS
Jessica		Island Independent Network
Ryde South EastMIKICH
Tracy Ann		Lib Dem
Ryde South EastTHOMAS
Natalie Jane		Green Party
Ryde WestDOUBLE
Steve		Labour
Ryde WestLAMBERT
Mike		Independent
Ryde WestSTEPHENS
Ian Rodney		Island Independent Network
Ryde WestTEMEL
Lou		Conservative
Sandown NorthANDRE
Debbie		Independent
Sandown NorthCHEETHAM
Clive James		Labour
Sandown NorthFLETCHER
Ian		Conservative
Sandown NorthPARKES
Stephen John		Independent
Sandown SouthEVANS
Pauline Ann		Our Island
Sandown SouthHICKS
Jenny		Island Independent Network
Sandown SouthTHOMPSON
Robert Michael		Labour
Sandown SouthVOLLER
Mark		Lib Dem
Sandown SouthWARD
Ian		Conservative
Shanklin CentralBESTON
Michael		Conservative
Shanklin CentralCRAWLEY
Kenneth Robert		Labour
Shanklin CentralMAY
Robert		Independent
Shanklin CentralMOORSE
David Frank		Green Party
Shanklin SouthHAILSTON
Mike		Our Island
Shanklin SouthLLOYD
Christopher Thomas		Labour
Shanklin SouthQUIRK
Chris		Conservative
Totland and ColwellBRYAN
Carol		Conservative
Totland and ColwellHANCOCK
Billy Lawrence		Labour
Totland and ColwellJARMAN
Chris		Independent
Totland and ColwellLOCKE
Michael John		Lib Dem
Ventnor and St LawrenceCOOPER
Steve		Labour
Ventnor and St LawrenceGODDEN
Martin James		Freedom Alliance
Ventnor and St LawrenceJEFFERIES
Mark		Island Independent Network
Ventnor and St LawrencePEACE
Gary		Conservative
Ventnor and St LawrencePERKS
Graham James Mark		Vectis Party
Ventnor and St LawrenceWARREN
Phil		Our Island
Wootton BridgeABRAHAM
Barry		Conservative
Wootton BridgeBETTS
Susan		Green Party
Wootton BridgePITCHER
Daryll James		Vectis Party
Wootton BridgeWARD
John Adrian		-
Wroxall, Lowtherville and BonchurchDOWNER
Rodney David		Independent
Wroxall, Lowtherville and BonchurchTRACEY
Justin Eamonn		Labour
Wroxall, Lowtherville and BonchurchWATLING
Colm		Conservative

The official Statement of Persons Nominated can be found below.

Article edit
2.30pm 9th Apr 2021 – Table of candidates added

Image: secretlondon under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 9th April, 2021 1:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2omt

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight council 2021 election: Candidates named (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
VentnorLad
Pale, Male & Stale. That’s the worrying summary of the candidates for Ventnor & St Lawrence. A local publican who already sits as an Independent, but has previously been elected for both UKIP and Conservatives in his bizarre political history but is now standing for the Vectis Party (a Pitcher led retirement home for ex-Kippers). I wonder if this level of indecision is a record? Another Tory… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
9, April 2021 4:15 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*