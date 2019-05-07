Candidates confirmed for MEP Hustings (updated)

Five candidates in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections have been confirmed for Wednesday night’s hustings.

Taking place at Quay Ats Centre in Newport from 7pm, the host for the evening will be Joe Plumb, who is known by many on the Isle of Wight from his ‘Political Soapbox’ show on Vectis Radio, which ran weekly throughout the 2017 General Election and beyond.

The candidates confirmed so far are:

BREXIT = Robert Rowland (third on the regional list)

UKIP = Daryll Pitcher (third on the regional list, based on the IW)

SOCIALISTS = Stephen Harper (fifth on the regional list, based in Portsmouth)

GREEN = Vix Lowthion (third on the regional list, based on the IW)

LIBDEM = Judith Bunting (third on the regional list)

LABOUR = Rohit Dasgupta (fifth on the regional list)

Awaiting candidate

Organisers say no candidates have confirmed by other parties:

CHANGE = no response from the national party as yet

CONSERVATIVE = responded to the invitation – but as yet, no candidate has been put forward

Secure your seat

The doors will open from 7pm (you can arrive by 6.30pm) and the event will begin by 7.15pm.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at Eventbrite.

The format

Each candidate will have three minutes to address the audience as to why people should vote for their party on 23rd May.

Following the speeches from candidates, members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

The audience will be invited to suggest questions and the host will choose a broad spectrum from the topics put forward.

The debate is expected to finish around 9pm.