Capsized kayaker suffering from hypothermia assisted by Cowes RNLI

Cowes RNLI lifeboat today raced to the aid of a man whose condition caused serious concern after his kayak capsized in a choppy Solent on Sunday.

The incident occurred off the entrance to Beaulieu River. Before the lifeboat arrived on the scene, however, the man had been pulled from the water by the crew of a passing yacht. Because of his condition, the Lee on Solent-based Coastguard helicopter was then quickly dispatched to the scene.

While the lifeboat stood by, the man was lifted into the helicopter and flown to Southampton General Hospital.

One of four

Lifeboat station Deputy Launching Authority, Sandy Steen, said he understood the man was one of four kayakers.

He said,

“When taken aboard the yacht he was suffering from hypothermia and very seasick.”

The lifeboat, which launched at 10.35 am, returned to station at 11.20am.

Image: While the lifeboat stands by a paramedic accompanies the kayaker into the hovering helicopter.