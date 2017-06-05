‘Floaty McFloat farce’ public protest planned

Local businesses, passengers (such as parents who have to travel twice a day to take children to school), politicians and residents will be gathering on the east side of the Cowes floating bridge later today (Monday).

They will be protesting about the bridge being out of action for the last six months.

The event is expected to take place rain or shine, whether the bridge is functioning at all or not, will take place from around 3pm, aiming to send a clear message of their anger to the Isle of Wight council

Delays and problems

The previous floating bridge was taken out of service on 2nd January 2017, with the replacement scheduled to begin service before the end of March.

A series of delays meant Floating Bridge 6 did not come into service until mid-May, and then lasted just 24 hours before being suspended.

“They didn’t listen”

Angie Booth, a business owner in East Cowes, says,

“We should not have to continue to pay, literally or figuratively, for a few people’s mistakes and them wanting to ‘save face’. “They didn’t listen to the floating bridge staff. They didn’t listen to the public who tried to say that there were problems. And they didn’t do a proper consultation.”

“Unfit for purpose”

Even if the bridge is brought back into service this week, Angie went on to add,

“It will still be unfit for purpose due to its design and operation (eg one sheltered pedestrian hold, an ‘open top double decker bus’ design that slows exit of pedestrians, dangerous queuing and embarking/disembarking issues on the East Cowes side, etc.) “Businesses have lost a lot of money with the bridge being off for so long, and continue to with charges, and should be compensated. “Pedestrian charges are not raising the profits that the Council say that they are, especially with pensioners going around by bus. “This is not another ‘oh well’ Island issue. This is affecting all Islanders with wasting money and hurting local businesses as well.”

If you wish to take part in the protest, gather on the East Cowes side of the bridge at 3pm for a 3.15pm start.

