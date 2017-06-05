Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Bridge improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Bridleways Y19 and F61

Location: at Freshwater Bridleway 61, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Bridleways Y19 and F61)

05 June — 17 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Freshwater Bridleway 61, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 June — 17 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Noke Common

Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Noke Common)

05 June — 16 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 June — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hillrise Avenue

Location: at Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Hillrise Avenue)

05 June — 07 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 June — 07 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The restriction is required in connection with drainage outfall repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath F60

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60)

06 June — 14 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 June — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opposite Northwood Stores, Nr The Bus Stop. : Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Car Park The Heights To Junction With Beachfield Road On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Skew Bridge : Yard Farm – Access Road-Wroxall

Works description: Remove & Replace Approx 2 X Pedestrian Visirail Barriers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Heathfield Road To Norton Green (Ml 620006): Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channle Plane-Urban:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cycle Track From Freshwater To Yarmouth, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: Row Path 73 Approx 600m South Of Yarmouth Mill: 600m South Of Yarmouth Mill—No Report Yarmouth-F

Works description: Deck Replacement And Concrete Repairs Under Path Closure Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : Compton Beach : Freshwater Footpath 35-Freshwater

Works description: Drainage Repair Works Down Near The Broken Steps At Compton Beach

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 44 Hillrise Avenue, Ryde

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113): Noke Common-Newport:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newpor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Forest Rd From Jctn With Whitehouse Rd To Near Sydenhams New Port Isle Of Wight Po30 5qj

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable. Only One Set Up At One Time.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection For New Unit.Reinforced Concrete Road.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 18 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 High Street, Brading

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 35 School Green Road, Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : School Green Road-Freshwater On Carriageway Opposite No.35 : School Green Road-Freshwater

Works description: Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road

Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Plot Adj To 58

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: From Outside Weald House To Outside Rose Cottage

Works description: Replacing O/H Wires And A Wooden Pole

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights

Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 44

Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S Benham. : Whiterails Road-Newport

Works description: Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes 387376 – Interim To Permanent – In Cw/Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 11 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge Sailing Club

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 11 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 Bath Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Car Park Exit (Ml 143210): Brunswick Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 11 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 Mill Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princelett Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Old Princelett Farm, Princelett Shute, Sandown,Iow.

Works description: Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24 To O/S 45 On Purdy Road

Works description: Newport – 387523 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1 Way19minfootwayand 8m Incarriageway Fromjuf6todslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 Spring Tides, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Iow

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 140203): St Marys Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (Give Way) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88a Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew 24 X 18 Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Repair Meter Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 70 Wellington Rd, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Westwood Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start