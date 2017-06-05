Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Bridge improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Bridleways Y19 and F61
Location: at Freshwater Bridleway 61, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Bridleways Y19 and F61)
05 June — 17 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Freshwater Bridleway 61, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 June — 17 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Noke Common
Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Noke Common)
05 June — 16 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 June — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hillrise Avenue
Location: at Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Hillrise Avenue)
05 June — 07 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 June — 07 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The restriction is required in connection with drainage outfall repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath F60
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60)
06 June — 14 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 June — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opposite Northwood Stores, Nr The Bus Stop. : Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Car Park The Heights To Junction With Beachfield Road On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Skew Bridge : Yard Farm – Access Road-Wroxall
Works description: Remove & Replace Approx 2 X Pedestrian Visirail Barriers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From Heathfield Road To Norton Green (Ml 620006): Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channle Plane-Urban:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cycle Track From Freshwater To Yarmouth, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: Row Path 73 Approx 600m South Of Yarmouth Mill: 600m South Of Yarmouth Mill—No Report Yarmouth-F
Works description: Deck Replacement And Concrete Repairs Under Path Closure Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Compton Beach : Freshwater Footpath 35-Freshwater
Works description: Drainage Repair Works Down Near The Broken Steps At Compton Beach
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 44 Hillrise Avenue, Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113): Noke Common-Newport:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newpor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Forest Rd From Jctn With Whitehouse Rd To Near Sydenhams New Port Isle Of Wight Po30 5qj
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable. Only One Set Up At One Time.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New Unit.Reinforced Concrete Road.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 18 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 High Street, Brading
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 35 School Green Road, Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : School Green Road-Freshwater On Carriageway Opposite No.35 : School Green Road-Freshwater
Works description: Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road
Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Plot Adj To 58
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: From Outside Weald House To Outside Rose Cottage
Works description: Replacing O/H Wires And A Wooden Pole
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights
Works description: Sandown – 378974 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope, This Blockage Is In The Middle Of The Road On A 4 Way Traffic Light Junction.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 44
Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S Benham. : Whiterails Road-Newport
Works description: Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes 387376 – Interim To Permanent – In Cw/Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 11 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge Sailing Club
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 11 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Bath Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Car Park Exit (Ml 143210): Brunswick Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 11 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 Mill Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princelett Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Old Princelett Farm, Princelett Shute, Sandown,Iow.
Works description: Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24 To O/S 45 On Purdy Road
Works description: Newport – 387523 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1 Way19minfootwayand 8m Incarriageway Fromjuf6todslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 Spring Tides, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Iow
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 140203): St Marys Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (Give Way) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88a Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew 24 X 18 Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Vinings Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Repair Meter Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70 Wellington Rd, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Westwood Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 5th June, 2017 6:43am
By Sally Perry
