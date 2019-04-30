Carisbrooke Open Gardens fundraiser for Friends of Carisbrooke Church

On Sunday 26th May nine Carisbrooke residents are opening their gardens to the public between 11am and 5pm.

A £5 ticket gives you a guide to the gardens and admission to all of them. Accompanied children enter free of charge. Most of the gardens are within walking distance.

Free parking

Free parking is available at St Thomas of Canterbury School and the Carisbrooke Health Centre.

Tickets will be available on the day from Carisbrooke Church Hall and from the designated car parks.

Refreshments, plants and raffle

Delicious refreshments will be available from the Carisbrooke Church Hall. There will also be plant stalls and a raffle.

Please support this community event as proceeds will be going to the Friends of Carisbrooke Church.

Image: karen roe under CC BY 2.0