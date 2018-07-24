Caroline Lucas makes last visit to Isle of Wight as co-leader

Isle of Wight Green Party spokesperson, Vix Lowthion, shares this latest news. Ed

Caroline Lucas, MP and Green Party co-leader, visited the Isle of Wight again last weekend, in support of Isle of Wight Pride, for the last time in her capacity as Party Leader.

Well regarded for her support for the LGBT community as MP for Brighton Pavilion, she took a full part in the parade through the streets of Ryde. Caroline began with others on the VIP bus, and then disembarked and walked the length of the parade to march on the streets with the local Island Green Party campaigners and hundreds of others to Ryde Beach.

Ms Lucas made the journey purely to support the Isle of Wight hosting UK Pride 2018. She said,

“It was very exciting to be at IW Pride: to celebrate and to protest, and to demand the freedom to be who we want to be – and the freedom to love whom we choose.”

Campaigners for Amnesty, Islanders for Europe and Save Our NHS IOW all spoke directly with Caroline about the work they are doing across the Island, and she reiterated her full support.

A number of local Green Party members fashioned a ‘Rainbow Bottle Dress’ especially for the IW Pride parade, created from plastic bottles sourced on beaches and recycling points across the Island.

IW Greens spokesperson, Vix Lowthion, remarked,