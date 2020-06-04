Cash grants for Isle of Wight adult learning opportunities

Voluntary and community organisations providing education and learning opportunities for adults on the Island can now bid for grant funding of up to £40,000.

The Isle of Wight Council’s Adult Community Learning Service has published a new prospectus for 2020/21 detailing the scheme.

Bids are invited from voluntary and community organisations, as well as any enterprise that will use funding to deliver services that widen access to adult learning opportunities.

The service provides opportunities that engage adults in learning, with a focus on those who have benefited least from the formal education system.

What must be included

The council requires the grant funding to deliver outcomes including:

helping people who are disadvantaged and least likely to participate in learning; improving acquisition of skills which prepare people for further education, training or employment (this may include achievement of qualifications); developing stronger, independent and more self-sufficient people who may be able to volunteer in their local community; a range of universal and targeted family learning courses and workshops supporting an early intervention and prevention model by developing resilience within families.

Find out more

The prospectus provides more information about the council’s expectations and can be downloaded from the council’s Website.

Rob Brindley in the council’s Adult Community Learning Service is the commissioner for the grant-making process, and can be contacted on (01983) 817280 or email [email protected]

Once organisations have read through the prospectus, they are encouraged to contact Rob and discuss their idea, and he can supply an application form.

The deadline for receipt of completed applications is 3pm, Monday 29th June 2019.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0