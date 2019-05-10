Cash on offer for improvements to Isle of Wight Village Halls

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely is encouraging charities to bid for government funding to regenerate village halls.

A £3 million fund to improve village halls and better connect rural communities has been launched by the government this month.

Marking the Armistice

It is part of an announcement last autumn of a package of steps marking the Armistice and designed to help local communities thrive. Among them is specific support for project that improve village halls.

The scheme will fund up to 20% of eligible improvement costs, with a minimum grant of £10,000 and a maximum grant of £75,000 payable. The application must be a village hall or similar rural community building and a registered charity.

Seely: Money to help match dedication and community spirit

Bob said:

“Village halls are so important for bringing our rural communities together. I encourage those who are eligible to bid for this funding to improve the facilities they offer and keep these important community hubs going for years to come. “There are many village halls on the Island run by people who have endless enthusiasm and ideas and now there is money available to help match this dedication and community spirit.”

The grant funding will be managed by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) on behalf of Defra and advice and support to potential applicants will be provided through the ACRE network.

Applicants can apply for grants via the Website.

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0

