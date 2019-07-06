Casino Moon bring eclectic sounds of folk and Americana to Ventnor Fringe Festival

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

Casino Moon

Casino Moon are undoubtedly an exciting live band. Go to a gig and witness the energetic, addictive melodies combining eclectic sounds of folk and Americana. It’s a unique sound that will leave you wanting more.

“I caught your set today and was blown away. Amazing. How you came out on stage and performed that opening song stopped me in my tracks. Jaw hit the floor. Fantastic and very moving.” Jules Redux, London, 2019

Cross-genre influences

Although recently conceived, this musical journey stretches back many years. Experimenting and developing traditional folk patterns with modern, cross-genre influences.

Not an easy feat. But the result combines some of London’s finest musicians and song writing talent with accolades including appearing on BBC 6 Music and performing at major festivals including Robert Smith’s Meltdown, Isle of Wight and Kendall Calling.

With two dates at Ventnor Fringe Festival, Casino Moon’s unique sound is something you won’t want to miss.

The first performance takes place at the Comedy and Cabaret Tent, Parkside on Wednesday 24th July at 3pm (doors open 2.45pm). Tickets are £5 each (book now).

If you prefer more luxurious surroundings, there’s also a chance to catch them at Ventnor Arts Club on Thursday 25th July at 9pm (doors open 8.45 pm). Tickets are £10 each (book now).

Find out more about Casino Moon by visiting their Website.

See the Ventnor Fringe Website for full details and to book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

If you are performing at Ventnor Fringe Festival and would like to share details of your event with OnTheWight readers, pop over to our simple and easy to use event feature order form.

