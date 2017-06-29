Celebrate Indian culture at library event this weekend

Indian culture will be celebrated at Lord Louis Library in Newport on Saturday 1st July between 10am and 12 noon.

Indian Stories and folk tales will be read, all suitable for children over the age of four, there will be the chance to try your hand at Indian crafts, taste traditional snacks and be decorated with henna body art.

Many of the activities are free, with a small charge for some activities with funds raised for Friends of Lord Louis Library.

Everyone can get involved

Chair of the Friends Group, Rachel Brown, welcomes the involvements of members in events such as this,

“Everyone who is a member of the Friends group has the opportunity to get involved in planning, and taking part in fund-raising events. We hope to support the Library to offer fun learning opportunities, and encourage people to visit to find out more.”

Funds raised by the Friends Group are spent on enhancing the environment in the Library.

Jo Cooke, Library Supervisor says,

“There are many ways that the Friends Group can support the library; from assisting with preparing books for the shelves, reading stories to children and helping with events such as this. Our aim is for Lord Louis Library to be a focus for the community.”

Find out more about the Friends

Anyone who wants to know more about the Friends group can come along on the event on 1st July, check out the Facebook page, or pop into the library.

The Friends Group have already hosted a range of events including Isle of Wight Folk Band “Guith”, bingo, and a quiz night.

Future events at the library are already planned, including a heritage walk and a talk by local historians.

