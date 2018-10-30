Chancellor’s budget strikes the right balance, says MP

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP believes the budget strikes the right balance “between rewarding those in work, helping those on universal credit receive more money and support and encouraging independent shops, pubs and restaurants with business rate relief”.

bob seely standing portrait

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely

Money for working families through the raising of tax thresholds, help for those on universal credit and cuts in business rates have been welcomed by Island MP Bob Seely after today’s Budget.

Bob said,

“This is a good budget for the Island. It’s aimed at helping working families and small business. That’s what we need.”

Rise in income tax threshold
Bob said the rate when people start paying income tax rising from £11,850 to £12,500 in April – a year earlier than planned.

Bob also praised the Chancellor for increasing the National Living Wage by 4.9% – from £7.83 to £8.21 an hour from April next year.

According to the BBC
Bob said that from next April, according to the BBC, 32 million people will be paying less tax – but the big Digital firms will be paying a new tax for the first time. He said,

“Increasing the work allowances in Universal Credit by £1,000, which is a £630 windfall for 2.4 million people from next April, showed the government had listened to concerns over the new benefit.”

Another £1billion is earmarked for UC over the next five years to help ease the implementation of it.

In addition, Bob welcomed a new 2% digital services tax on UK revenues of big technology companies from April 2020, which meant big firms like Google and Amazon would pay more tax.

Cut in business rates
At the other end of the scale, business rates bill for firms with a rateable value of £51,000 or less will be cut by third over two years – an announcement that would help many Isle of Wight independent companies who will see their bills cut by £8,000.

Another £675m of co-funding to create a “Future High Streets Fund” to support councils to draw up plans for the transformation of their high streets was also announced.

Budget strikes “the right balance”
Bob said,

“This budget has really struck the right balance between rewarding those in work, helping those on universal credit receive more money and support and encouraging independent shops, pubs and restaurants with business rate relief while big technology companies will start to pay more.

“I’m pleased fuel duty has been frozen. I’m pleased beer, cider and spirits duties have been frozen as this will benefit the hard-pressed pub trade here on the Island.

“Growth forecasts were also upbeat and wages growth is most welcome. All this will help many on the Island and it will promote economic growth too.”

Tuesday, 30th October, 2018 7:34am

By

4 Comments on "Chancellor's budget strikes the right balance, says MP"

holdmyheadinmyhands

He still voted for local councils not to receive more money….. so still we continue to have services cut on the island. It’s all lip service

30, October 2018 8:35 am
Colin

Oh, wonderful. The increase in the personal tax threshold giving £130 will just about cover the council tax rise for the year. The right hand giveth and the left hand taketh away…
The effects of austerity are going to be with us for a few more years.
And as for transforming the High streets; that horse has long bolted. Re-arranging the deckcahirs on the Titanic comes to mind.

30, October 2018 8:41 am
YJC
Though the budget may be seen as good – plenty to help families in various ways – I do wonder about the 420 million pounds (£420,000,000) allocated for potholes when nothing was provided to help the 3.9 million WASPI women and their families to get over the transition period between retiring and receiving a state pension SIX years later. Strikes me that was a missed opportunity for… Read more »
30, October 2018 8:16 am
Another perspective

Mr Grace says, ‘you’ve all done very well’

30, October 2018 9:25 am
