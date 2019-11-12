Change to waste collection next week, as staff say goodbye to long-time crew member

Due to the sad loss of a long standing and well respected member of our waste and recycling collection crew, there will be no waste or recycling collections on the 19th November to allow staff to attend the funeral.
Recycling and Waste Collections will be made a day in hand as follows:
- Mon 18th – there’ll be no change
- Tues 19th – pick up on Wed 20th
- Wed 20th – pick up on Thur 21st
- Thur 21st – pick up on Fri 22nd
- Fri 22nd – pick up on Sat 23rd
News shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed
Image: © Recyling Waste World
Tuesday, 12th November, 2019 11:35am
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
