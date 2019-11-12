Change to waste collection next week, as staff say goodbye to long-time crew member

Due to the sad loss of a long standing and well respected member of our waste and recycling collection crew, there will be no waste or recycling collections on the 19th November to allow staff to attend the funeral.

Recycling and Waste Collections will be made a day in hand as follows:

Mon 18th – there’ll be no change

Tues 19th – pick up on Wed 20th

Wed 20th – pick up on Thur 21st

Thur 21st – pick up on Fri 22nd

Fri 22nd – pick up on Sat 23rd

News shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed

Image: © Recyling Waste World