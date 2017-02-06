Changes to school admissions criteria planned

This in from the council. Ed
The Isle of Wight Council’s new Executive member for children’s services, Cllr Chris Whitehouse, says he is “setting the new Administration’s sights high” when it comes to teacher recruitment and retention, with a view to making the Island a “beacon of excellence” to drive up education standards for all our children.
Children of staff
At its Executive meeting on 9 February, the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive members will consider a proposal to add “children of staff” to the over-subscription criteria list within admissions arrangements for schools for which the council is the admissions authority.
The move will allow schools to use this as an additional criteria to give priority in the event of oversubscription and is aimed at improving retention and recruitment of high quality teaching and support staff on the Island.
Unlikely to affect large number of applications
It is also important to stress that this criteria will only be used in the event that a school is oversubscribed and is unlikely to affect a large number of applications.
Existing criteria such as siblings already at the school, for example, will remain in place and will have priority over children of staff.
Beacon of excellence in teacher training
Councillor Chris Whitehouse said:
“This is a move to ensure that the Island can continue to recruit, retain and motivate teachers of the highest possible calibre, so helping drive up education standards and improving the life chances of our children.
“I would also like to thank all those who gave their feedback on the consultation survey. The council has taken these views on board and this change under consideration will allow us to continue to effectively and fairly manage the demand for places.
“We’re determined to make the Island a beacon of excellence in teacher training and career development, somewhere the best teachers in the country want to come and work. This slight amendment to the admissions arrangements of some schools will help achieve that objective.”
Looming deadline
The Isle of Wight Council must by law determine, before 28 February 2017, the arrangements that will apply to school admissions in the academic year 2018/19.
As part of this, the council carried out a consultation regarding main round and in-year admissions for the school year 2018/19.
Colin
6.Feb.2017 9:45am
You couldn’t make it up. The councillor for Christ The King has spoken.
I remember one friend and head teacher of a primary school from years ago who was there for about six years and that co-incided with her sons education through that school. He never got to go to the following middle school as they left the Island with the comment, “you didn’t think I was going to put my son through that school did you?”
Colin
6.Feb.2017 10:08am
I note that Carisbrooke has now got planning permission to build a 600 pupil school to replace the existing buildings. That’s good, I’m pleased for them. When I suggested having smaller schools I was roundly condemned by the last council who said that schools on a smaller scale couldn’t possibly work. I also questioned why you would want to build/rebuild a school in a town that was already well served by senior schools. (Newport- CTK, Carisbrooke, Medina.). West Wight has no senior school and the council’s own figures show that over 500 pupils have to be bussed in to Newport every day from that area. I note that of the many councillors who answer my posts none have ever challenged me on the cost of school transport which from the council’s own figures costs in excess of £4 million every year, which is about £20,000 every school day. Given the dire straights of Council finances one would think reducing that figure would be a priority, but the council prefers to try and find ways to get parents to pay for the cost of transporting their children to the distant schools.
Perhaps it would have been better to rebuild the new Carisbrooke school in West Wight, thus saving some of the huge transport costs and relieving the pupils of a long journey at the start and end of every day. One less school in Newport would have also relieved the traffic congestion that residents have complained about for years around the existing schools in Newport. (Including Cllr Whitehouse)
Still, why let common sense get in the way of politics.
Luisa Hillard
6.Feb.2017 11:03am
I am personally in favour of having a school dedicated to the West Wight area because long bus journeys at each end of the school day must be very difficult for young people who want to do extracurricular activities, socialise and maybe even homework.
I also agree with your assertion that it could reduce traffic congestion in Newport. Although I guess it depends on where those parents need to drive on to after the school run.
Unfortunately, I suspect that creating a new high school in that area might not significantly reduce the number of bus journeys taken, or the associated cost. If I recall correctly, any child travelling more than 2 miles is eligible for bus transport and we might see Newport children heading that way if it was shown to have a high standard of education.
Yet another way in which government policy ties the hands of the local authority.
electrickery
6.Feb.2017 10:43am
Colin’s points are well made, but here’s a question: why does it cost £20K a day to bus pupils to school and back on an island this small? Apparently IWC’s internal bus service couldn’t be made to pay so was shut down in favour of … guess who?
If Carisbrooke (my alma mater so forgive some partisanship) is too big, how about sub-letting part of it (U3A, CTK, HTP?) at cost until the predicted pupil bubble arrives and suddenly it’s needed again? Pulling it down just to rebuild it has to be loony.
I’m sure there always used to be a high school in West Wight but it was closed 50 years ago in one of the earlier re-organisations. The last thing we need at this stage is yet another upheaval, although another one is due along any minute so perhaps we could combine the two.