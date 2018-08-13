Tragic death of homeless woman from the Isle of Wight features in ‘Homeless Britain’ series

Working with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Channel Four News broadcast a segment last week in their series about ‘Homeless Britain’.

It featured a woman who grew up on the Isle of Wight, but was found dead in a doorway last month in Stafford.

Following the funeral of 53 year old Jayne Simpson, Channel Four News spoke with Jayne’s mother and daughter about the tragic circumstances of her death (see below).

Deaths on the streets

According to figures gathered by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Jayne was just one of 133 homeless people have died in the UK since last October.

The Government has today (Monday) pledged £100 million to end rough sleeping.

Jayne’s legacy

Pat Gardener, Jayne’s mother, said she’d like people to realise that when they pass a homeless person living on the streets to remember they also might have a family, loved ones, a past and perhaps a future too.

The news segment is emotional and heartfelt.

Rising number of homeless people

Official figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show that nine people on the Isle of Wight were thought to be sleeping rough each night in autumn last year (2017), the most recent period for which numbers are available.

This may not sound like many compared to the population of 138,000, but in 2010 there was just one rough sleeper recorded by the same method.

Across England, since data was first published in 2010, the number of rough sleepers nearly tripled.

Our thoughts go out to Jayne’s family and friends.