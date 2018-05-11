Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh, MBE, gave expert advice and a talk on his television career to over 120 guests at an Isle of Wight charity fundraising event for St John on Friday 4 May.

Gardening anecdotes aplenty, the popular presenter proved to be a major draw at the event, which was hosted by the Order of St John’s County Prior Group Chair Professor Anthony Roberts, OBE, and his wife Dr Vivian Roberts, at Haseley Manor, Arreton.

Around £6,000 raised for charities

The evening raised around £6,000, with money being allocated to a number of projects, including: £250 to St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital, £250 to the The Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, £1,000 to support recruitment and training needs of local St John Ambulance volunteers, and finally the remaining money will be used to replace the charity’s defibrillators on the Island.

Professor Roberts, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Alan for supporting this event and helping to make it such a wonderful evening. “I’d also like to pass on our thanks to all who chose to attend to help raise vital funds for the Order of St John’s projects, both on the island and further afield.”

