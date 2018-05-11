Charity fundraiser raises vital cash for St John

Around £6,000 was raised at this charity event with going cash going to Isle of Wight’s the Order of St John, supporting recruitment and training needs of local St John Ambulance volunteers, as well as replacing the charity’s defibrillators.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

IoW Alan Titchmarsh May 2018

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh, MBE, gave expert advice and a talk on his television career to over 120 guests at an Isle of Wight charity fundraising event for St John on Friday 4 May.

Gardening anecdotes aplenty, the popular presenter proved to be a major draw at the event, which was hosted by the Order of St John’s County Prior Group Chair Professor Anthony Roberts, OBE, and his wife Dr Vivian Roberts, at Haseley Manor, Arreton.

2018 Alan Titchmarsh and Natalie Bone

Around £6,000 raised for charities
The evening raised around £6,000, with money being allocated to a number of projects, including: £250 to St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital, £250 to the The Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, £1,000 to support recruitment and training needs of local St John Ambulance volunteers, and finally the remaining money will be used to replace the charity’s defibrillators on the Island.

Professor Roberts, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Alan for supporting this event and helping to make it such a wonderful evening.

“I’d also like to pass on our thanks to all who chose to attend to help raise vital funds for the Order of St John’s projects, both on the island and further afield.”

The above article was shared with OnTheWight by Kate on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. ed

Friday, 11th May, 2018 11:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kMp

Filed under: Air Ambulance, Community, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*