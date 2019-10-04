Charity fundraising cycling app on track to hit 50,000km – mystery prize on offer

The PedalAid charity fundraising cycling app is on track to hit 50,000 kilometres distance cycled since its launch in 2018.

As of 3 October, PedalAid users had clocked up just over 49,422 kilometres with the 50,000 kilometre milestone expected to be achieved during the week commencing 7 October.

The PedalAid user who hits the magic 50,000 kilometre target will win a mystery prize.

Kilometres cycled general donations

The council funded app, linking the SMART cycling corridor between Cowes and Newport, and taking in the Red Squirrel trail from Sandown, covers a full cycling route of 33.7km (21 miles).

Users complete monthly distance targets which generate a monthly donation to a local Island charity.

Ward: Be in it to win it

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“I’d like to say thank you to all of the cyclists so far who have taken part in the PedalAid charity challenges and urge those of you who haven’t downloaded the app and tried the Red squirrel cycle route to do so and be in with the chance of winning a prize as we hit the travel target. “The free PedalAid app combines digital innovation, fundraising and creates a truly interactive experience for users. Using PedalAid provides a great option for a cycling commute at the same time as raising funds for charity. I look forward to celebrating the 50,000th kilometre recorded through the app. You need to be in it to win it so download it today!”

Raising money for Daisy Bus

This month’s current challenge tasks users with riding to raise money for the Wessex Cancer Trust to help cover the travel expenses of the Daisy Bus service which takes Island cancer patients to their hospital appointments on the mainland.

So far, the innovative digital app from council partner on the project, Llama Digital Ltd, and an amazing team of cycle users who have signed up to it, have raised a fantastic total of £9,667 for local charities by pedalling along the route.

Download the app today

You can download the free PedalAid app on Apple’s App Store and android users can download it via the Google Play Store.

For further information on the app and routes, please visit the Website.

The PedalAid app is one of a number of projects being delivered by the council through its Sustainable Travel Access Fund, using external funding secured competitively from the Department of Transport, up to 2020.