Free bus travel for those taking part in Walk the Wight 2018

Paula shares this news on behalf of Southern Vectis

Southern Vectis is once again showing its support for the forthcoming Walk the Wight with Mountbatten event, which takes place on Sunday 13 May.

Shuttle buses will be available to-and-from each walk, and Southern Vectis is offering free travel across its general bus network to participants on that day.

Free travel all day

Southern Vectis general manager Richard Tyldsley, said,

“Our team knows how important Walk the Wight is to local people. “Money raised during the event goes towards vital patient and family care provided by Mountbatten – the Isle of Wight’s only hospice. “Special shuttle buses will take people on regular trips from Isle of Wight College, Ryde, West Wight, Sandown and East Cowes – and we are offering free all day travel on any Southern Vectis route to all those with a walker number or Walk the Wight 2018 medal. “As part of the local community, Southern Vectis is keen to support local charities wherever possible – and our team is a truly dedicated bunch. We’d like to wish those taking part all the best and hope this year’s event raises even more important funds for this amazing charity.”

World-famous event

Now in its 28th year, Mountbatten’s unique and world-famous event annually attracts thousands of people to walk across the beautiful Isle of Wight countryside to raise money, which allows the charity to continue developing its services for Islanders and their families when they are most in need.

