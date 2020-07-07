Visit or take part in the Monkton Village Gallery during the month of July

How about this for a great idea. To make up for all the closed art galleries during the Coronavirus lockdown, Jenna Sabine and the team at the brilliant Monkton Arts have devised The Monkton Village Gallery.

The idea of the Village Gallery is that everyone in Monkton Village, Ryde places a piece of artwork (or more than one) in their window during the month of July.

This will create an Art Gallery around the streets of Monkton Village for anyone to view.

See the online map

An online map has been created so you can know where to go and what you’re looking at. Anyone living in Monkton can take part (see the Website for details)

Jenna told News OnTheWight,

“The windows of the people who have joined in look great and there is a community walk planned towards the end of the month to be led by Ryde Mayor, Michael Lilley.”

Monkton Arts Cafe and Gallery will be opening again in the next couple of weeks, see their Website or Facebook Page for latest details.