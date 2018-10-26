Children can gain new skills with Freshwater’s climbing wall courses

Michael shares details of these latest courses being offered by the West Wight Sports Centre. Ed

We have some new and amazingly good fun climbing courses starting after half term for children ages three to 17.

Each of our courses are named after climbing animals and are grouped into age categories in order to tailor them to different abilities.

Improve and gain new skills

The courses are designed to allow your child to improve and gain new skills over the length of the course.

Older courses also allow them to work towards nationally recognised levels.

Our climbing wall is the only one on the Island and offers climbing lines up to seven metres.

Book essential

Booking in advance is essential, do this by visiting our Reception in person or calling on 01983 752168.

Visit the West Wight Sports Centre Website for more details.

