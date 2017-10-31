Colouring competition a hit with artists of all ages

Krissy shares this latest news. Ed

A competition run by an Isle of Wight Children’s author proved that you are never too old to enjoy colouring-in!

Zoe Sadler received over 250 entries to her colouring competition, with budding artists ranging from 4 years to 80 years old.

Younger entrants coloured in an image from Zoe’s Monster Messages project, while the older age categories were given a picture from Zoe’s latest book ‘Mysteries of the Deep’, an underwater colouring and activity book.

Overwhelmed by the response

Zoe, who has been illustrating children’s books for over ten years, said,

“I was overwhelmed by the response to the competition, in particular from the many Island primary schools who got their students involved. “The other judges and I had a really hard time choosing the winners as the standard was so high. A lot of time and imagination went into those pictures!”

Winners entrants had their artwork framed and received copies of Zoe’s books and sets of colouring pencils.

Showcasing great Island talent

The prize-giving was held at Waterstones bookshop in Newport. Manager, Jonathan Greenwood said,

“We are always keen to support local authors. “Zoe’s competition was a perfect way to show to kids and their parents that there is some great Island talent within children’s books.”

Winners and Runners Up

Age 4-5

Winner: Martha Kendall

Runners Up: Gretel Langborne, Indi Cohen-Bird, Edward Ansell

Age 6-7

Winner: Claudia Summers

Runners Up: Nico Girven

cont.

Age 8-9

Winner: Sienna Cohen-Bird

Runners Up: Julia Blok, Ruby Marshall

Age 10-11

Winner:Poppy Marshall

Runners Up: Evie Thomas, Ryan Rodwell

Age 12+

Winner: Paul Marshall

Runners Up: Alyson Hosier, Mr Pieter G Joubert, Jessica Heng