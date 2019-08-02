Comedic author, Adam Kay, to open Mountbatten Annual Conference

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Adam Kay, author of the best-selling ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’ is set to open this year’s Mountbatten Annual Conference in comedic style (Thursday 31 October – Friday 1 November 2019).

The funnyman and former medic is set to entertain around 200 delegates at the start of the two-day event, which is being held in the grand setting of Northwood House in Cowes.

Hartley: A great opener for our conference

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten’s Chief Executive, who will also appear as a keynote speaker, said:

“We are really pleased that Adam has agreed to perform for our delegates. His book is so hugely popular that we hope many will be inspired to come along and hear some of his many anecdotes relayed in real life! “I am sure Adam’s appearance will be a great opener for our conference which is set to explore some really challenging themes for our sector. Mountbatten believes that no-one should die without the highly specialised, expert end of life care which is part of what Mountbatten offers. “Together we will explore how hospices can survive and grow in the current climate and we will invite our delegates to join our revolution, making a stand for the very best care for people who are dying, whoever they are and however they have lived their lives.”

Confirmed guest speakers

Other confirmed guest speakers include Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive of Hospice UK, Dame Barbara Monroe, past CEO of St Christopher’s Hospice and Marie Curie Trustee, Barbara Gale, CEO of St Nicholas Hospice Care and Dr Sam Kyeremateng, Medical Director at St Luke’s Hospice.

Another key theme of the conference will be around partnerships and how organisations can work together in order to reach more people, focusing on the new partnership between Mountbatten, Isle of Wight and Countess Mountbatten Hospice, Southampton.

Sharing ideas on transforming services

This is the third conference being held by Mountbatten and is an opportunity for anyone in the health and social care sector to share ideas on transforming services to meet growing demand.

There will also be a discussion on ways that healthcare professionals can influence the way our communities approach death and dying. It is being made possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors, although a limited number of sponsorship packages are still available.

Book now

Early-bird tickets are available now until 31 August 2019 at a reduced rate of £80 (to attend both days) or £40 (to attend one day).

Thereafter, the full conference rate will be £120 for both days, or £70 for one day. To book, visit the Website.