Commercial Isle of Wight airport could transform the Island, says campaigner

Thomas Munro believes transport to the Island could potentially be transformed with the introduction of a developed airport that could be served by airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

iow airport

A government petition today has been launched today, campaigning for development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use.

Thomas Munro says that transport to the Island could potentially be transformed with the introduction of a developed airport that could be served by airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

The petition reads:

The Isle of Wight is in the unfortunate position of having very expensive and unreliable ferries as the only way to get to and from it at present.

This is why it really needs a developed airport to be served by Ryanair, Easyjet etc to give everyone another option to get to and from the Island.

The Channel Islands which are smaller and have fewer events and far fewer tourists have the option of flights or ferries.

The Isle Of Skye has a fixed link or ferries as options.

It really doesn’t feel that the Isle Of Wight’s population or visitors are given the support that the aforementioned Islands receive with regards to options of transport to and from the Island at a fair price. We are held to ransom by the ferry companies as that’s the only option we have available to us.

To sign the petition visit the UK Government and Parliament Petitions Website.

The Isle of Wight currently has two airstrips, Sandown and Bembridge, both of which are unlicensed.

Wednesday, 7th November, 2018 2:36pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lMN

Filed under: Air, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Commercial Isle of Wight airport could transform the Island, says campaigner"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Billy Builder

nimby – I’m not sure I fancy jumbo jets flying over at silly oclock

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
7, November 2018 3:02 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*