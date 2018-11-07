Commercial Isle of Wight airport could transform the Island, says campaigner

A government petition today has been launched today, campaigning for development of an Isle of Wight airport for commercial airline use.

Thomas Munro says that transport to the Island could potentially be transformed with the introduction of a developed airport that could be served by airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

The petition reads:

The Isle of Wight is in the unfortunate position of having very expensive and unreliable ferries as the only way to get to and from it at present. This is why it really needs a developed airport to be served by Ryanair, Easyjet etc to give everyone another option to get to and from the Island. The Channel Islands which are smaller and have fewer events and far fewer tourists have the option of flights or ferries. The Isle Of Skye has a fixed link or ferries as options. It really doesn’t feel that the Isle Of Wight’s population or visitors are given the support that the aforementioned Islands receive with regards to options of transport to and from the Island at a fair price. We are held to ransom by the ferry companies as that’s the only option we have available to us.

To sign the petition visit the UK Government and Parliament Petitions Website.

The Isle of Wight currently has two airstrips, Sandown and Bembridge, both of which are unlicensed.