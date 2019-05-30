Committee told to make decision on house extension and ignore ’emotional side’ of cafe

Plans for a house extension in Bembridge have been approved — despite concerns from residents who fear it will scupper plans to rebuild a seafront cafe.

The Lifeboat View Cafe, at Lane End, Bembridge, was demolished last September with a view to building a smaller cafe on the same site.

The site was formerly flats, with a cafe at the front and a large outdoor seating area.

Last year the Isle of Wight Council approved plans to knock down the cafe and build an extension to the house.

Plans to extend house further

Now the owner, Debbie Potts, has been given permission to extend the property even further.

Councillors voted to approve the plans at Tuesday night’s Isle of Wight council planning committee.

Members were not able to vote on the plans to rebuild the cafe, as it was at the landowner’s discretion.

Landowner’s choice

One of the planning officers told the committee:

“It’s not for the planning authority to control whether that cafe operates or not. It’s the landowner’s choice whether they run the cafe or don’t and if they wish not to run it, it’s their decision. “You need to consider the plans in front of you, and not the emotional side related to the running of the cafe.”

The owner will now be able to extend the sun room on the seafront property.

Plans to include a boathouse in the extension had previously been removed, following more than 900 complaints from residents.

The couple who ran the cafe are now seeking permission to run a tea trailer further along the coast.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0