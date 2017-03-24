Community group trigger process to bid for Ryde Arena

Ryde Arena Community Action Group have this week officially registered their new company, Wight Ice Leisure Limited.

The company has been created as the legal entity with which to trigger the Asset of Community Value moratorium (as the Ryde Arena Community Action Group voted to do at the last meeting).

This means the asset can’t be disposed of without giving community groups a chance to bid.

Six month moratorium triggered

Robina MacIntyre, the Chairman Ryde Arena Community Action Group and Director Wight Ice Leisure Limited said,

“Today (Thursday) we notified of our interest in being treated as a potential bidder and the Isle of Wight Council and have received confirmed this, which triggers the six month moratorium. “They will let us know for certain what the end date of this moratorium is soon, but we believe it to be 13th August.”

Wight Ice Leisure will also be used to conduct any negotiations with AEW UK (the landlord) and if required, to raise funds towards an attempt to acquire the ice rink for the community.

You can stay up to date with news on Ryde Arena by Liking and following the Facebook Page

Image: © Ryde Arena Community Action Group