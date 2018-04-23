Community pull together after family loses home to lightning strike

The lightning storms may have put on a good show for most of us looking out of the window on Saturday night, but for one family, they brought disaster.

Glenda and Chris Reed’s home in Bembridge was struck by lightning on Saturday night. Despite Fire and Rescue crews rushing from Sandown and Ryde, the family lost their home to the fire.

They are now in temporary accommodation in Whitecliff Bay, and hope to find something more permanent this week.

Community rally round

In the meantime, via the Bembridge Community Notice Board on Facebook, the local community are rallying round appealing for donations of items to help the family in their time of need.

The Sherborne Street Co-op is acting as a collection point for all donated items, such as food, toiletries, bedding, etc.

Just Giving appeal

A Just Giving Page has also been set up by Glenda’s sister, appealing for monetary donations with a target of £2,000.

Follow the link above if you’d like to donate.

Image: (Not the Bembridge fire) adambelles/ under CC BY 2.0